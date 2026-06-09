U.S. Navy drone boat helps rescue Apache crew near Oman

A Navy drone boat helped pull two Apache crew members from the water near Oman, marking the first known U.S. personnel rescue using an autonomous surface vessel.

A Navy drone boat became the first known autonomous surface vessel to help recover U.S. personnel in distress, turning a battlefield automation experiment into a real rescue near the Strait of Hormuz. Two U.S. Army soldiers from an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter that went down off Oman were safely pulled from the water within about two hours and were reported in stable condition.

U.S. Central Command said the unmanned craft was a U.S. Navy Corsair surface vessel operated by U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59. The helicopter crashed on June 8, 2026, while patrolling regional waters near Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, and the cause remained under investigation. President Donald Trump said Iran shot down the helicopter and said the United States must respond, but military officials said they had not yet determined what brought the aircraft down.

The rescue mattered because it moved uncrewed maritime systems from testing into a live personnel-recovery mission. Officials said the drone boat located the two soldiers, they boarded it, and it carried them to another spot on the water where a helicopter hoisted them out for further transport. That sequence showed a clear division of labor: the autonomous vessel handled the search and the waterborne lift, but humans still controlled the operation, made the recovery decisions and completed the extraction by air.

Task Force 59, based in Bahrain, was created in September 2021 to rapidly integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into maritime operations across the U.S. 5th Fleet area. The unit began fielding Corsair drones in theater in late March 2026. Saronic Technologies says the Corsair is a 24-foot autonomous surface vessel that can carry up to 1,000 pounds over 1,000 nautical miles, and officials have described it as part of a broader push to learn how far uncrewed systems can go in the Middle East, from surveillance to logistics to rescue.

For now, the lesson is not that the military is ready to hand life-and-death decisions to machines. It is that a supervised autonomous vessel can already do something operationally consequential: get to a distressed crew, ferry them to safety and buy time in a dangerous maritime environment. That makes this rescue less a headline-grabbing stunt than a milestone in doctrine, showing where automation is starting to earn trust and where human judgment still remains indispensable.