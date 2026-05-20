US Navy’s 1964 Satellite Still in Orbit, Transmitting

A US Navy satellite launched in 1964 remains active, serving the amateur radio community worldwide and outlasting its military management.

More than sixty years after its launch, a US Navy satellite from 1964 continues to orbit Earth, actively transmitting signals and connecting amateur radio operators worldwide—despite having no official oversight from the military for decades.

The Legacy of a 1964 Navy Satellite

Launched during the height of the Cold War, the satellite known as OSCAR 1 (officially cataloged as 1964-004B) was part of the US Navy’s efforts to advance satellite communication and navigation. Although the Navy’s direct involvement ended long ago, the satellite has defied expectations, remaining operational and accessible to the global amateur radio community.

Technical Endurance and Community Impact

While most satellites from the era have long since ceased operation or re-entered the atmosphere, this satellite has achieved remarkable longevity. According to current orbital data, OSCAR 1 maintains its position and continues to transmit, making it one of the oldest functioning artificial objects still in service around Earth.

Launched: 1964 by the US Navy

1964 by the US Navy Cataloged as: 1964-004B (OSCAR 1/Transit 5B-5)

1964-004B (OSCAR 1/Transit 5B-5) Current status: Still transmitting, available to amateur radio operators

Still transmitting, available to amateur radio operators Official oversight: None from the US Navy for decades

Amateur radio operators, who refer to such satellites as ‘OSCARs’ (Orbiting Satellite Carrying Amateur Radio), continue to receive and use its signals. The satellite’s relevance in the amateur radio community highlights the enduring value of early space technology and the ongoing collaboration between enthusiasts and scientific heritage.

No Official Oversight, But Still in Use

One of the most remarkable aspects of this story is the absence of any official US Navy control or maintenance for decades. As reported by Space Daily, the satellite’s longevity and continued utility are owed not to military stewardship but to the interest and ingenuity of civilian radio operators. This grassroots stewardship has contributed to the satellite’s legacy, providing a living link to the early days of space exploration.

Why Has It Lasted So Long?

The satellite’s survival is a testament to the robust engineering of the era. According to contemporary research, the Transit satellites (of which OSCAR 1 was a part) were designed with reliability and longevity in mind, to support navigation and communication for military and, later, civilian applications. Despite technological advances and the launch of thousands of newer satellites, OSCAR 1’s simple, proven systems have allowed it to outlast many of its successors.

Historical Significance and Continued Relevance

This satellite is a key piece of space history, representing both the ambitions of the early space age and the enduring curiosity of the amateur radio community. Its continued operation illustrates how satellites, even without official management, can remain relevant and useful far beyond their intended lifespans.

Looking Ahead

As new generations of satellites are developed and launched, the story of the US Navy’s 1964 satellite serves as a reminder of the unexpected longevity and public value of space technology. While it may never again serve its original military purpose, its persistent signal continues to inspire and connect people across the globe.