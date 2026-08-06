US offers $25 million reward for alleged cartel leader

The U.S. put a $25 million bounty on Juan Carlos González, a U.S. citizen tied to CJNG, after indicting five alleged cartel leaders and widening pressure on the cartel.

The U.S. government offered a $25 million reward for information leading to the capture of Juan Carlos González, also known as Pelón, a U.S. citizen officials described as one of the leaders of Mexico’s most powerful cartel. The reward landed alongside new indictments and a larger enforcement push aimed at the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, putting Washington’s cross-border anti-cartel strategy on public display.

The Justice Department unsealed indictments against five alleged CJNG leaders the same day, accusing them of continuing to smuggle tons of lethal narcotics. The package also included $100 million in rewards for other cartel leaders, a sign that U.S. authorities were trying to hit the group’s finances, its command structure and the people who move drugs and money across the border.

González’s citizenship adds a layer of legal and political complexity. A cartel figure who holds a U.S. passport can move in both jurisdictions, exploit family ties and business links on both sides of the border, and complicate the work of investigators who rely on extradition, intelligence sharing and cooperation with Mexican counterparts. The case also shows how cartel power has long been able to reach beyond nationality, with leadership and logistics spread across Mexico and the United States.

The announcement came after a major shift in the CJNG hierarchy. Federal authorities increased the reward for Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, to $15 million in December 2024, up from $10 million. In February 2026, the Mexican army killed El Mencho during an operation, a blow that shook a cartel already known for extreme violence. González has been framed as his successor, a sign that the group had a succession plan even after losing its longtime boss.

U.S. authorities have used similar bounties before to target other cartel figures. In February 2026, they offered $5 million each for Rene Arzate Garcia and Alfonso Arzate Garcia, known as Aquiles, of the Sinaloa Cartel. A 2021 State Department wanted notice had also placed a reward of up to $5 million on Juan Carlos Valencia González. The new $25 million offer pushed the CJNG case into a higher tier, reflecting the scale of the organization and the difficulty of reaching leaders who shelter behind layers of intermediaries, corruption and violence.

For communities hit by fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking, the case ties organized crime directly to overdose deaths and street-level violence. The latest bounty shows Washington leaning harder on indictments, sanctions and cash incentives in an effort to fracture cartel leadership before the next succession hardens into place.