US Open misconduct prompts tougher policing after Niemann penalty

Wyndham Clark’s win was shadowed by a club-throwing penalty, a fan scare around Rory McIlroy and a firmer line from golf’s rulers.

Golf’s governing bodies used the 126th U.S. Open to draw a harder boundary around conduct, as officials tried to protect the sport’s premium, family-friendly image from the kind of rowdier behavior now common at louder venues. At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, the championship that Wyndham Clark won on Sunday was defined as much by discipline and crowd control as by shot-making.

Clark claimed his second U.S. Open title, adding to his 2023 victory, after holding off Sam Burns and world number one Scottie Scheffler. Yet he was greeted with more jeers than cheers, a reminder that his profile has been shaped in part by his furious demolition of two ancient locker doors in the Oakmont clubhouse after missing the cut at last year’s U.S. Open. That episode left a mark on how spectators viewed him and fed a wider sense that golf’s elite have less room for behavior once brushed off as private frustration.

The clearest example of a tightening standard came Friday, when Joaquín Niemann received a two-shot penalty for throwing his club during a disastrous first-round hole that turned a nine into an 11. The USGA called it serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b, which allows a committee to assess a two-stroke penalty or disqualification after weighing frequency, impact, intent and severity. Niemann later responded with a brilliant 65 in the second round to make the cut, but the penalty changed the tournament math. Without it, he would have finished third and earned a Masters invitation.

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The rule itself is not new, but its use has become more visible. Rule 1.2b allows committees to adopt a code of conduct and attach penalties short of disqualification, and this year’s majors have been more willing to use it. The Masters already issued Sergio Garcia a code-of-conduct warning in April after he broke his driver in anger at Augusta National Golf Club, a sign that officials are prepared to treat temper as a rules issue, not just a manners problem.

The week also brought an off-course scare that sharpened concern about spectator behavior. During the opening round, a fan appeared to reach for Rory McIlroy’s ball on the 4th hole, the 13th of the day, triggering a crowd reaction before the USGA later said the ball had not actually been lifted and McIlroy simply played it as it lay. The incident recalled McIlroy’s own history at Oakmont, where he opened the 2016 U.S. Open with an 80 and missed the cut by two.

Source: fox16.com

Paul McGinley praised the tougher stance from the sport’s powers, including the R&A, the USGA and Augusta National. The message from Shinnecock Hills was plain: modern golf is no longer relying on warnings and reputation alone. It is policing conduct more directly, from player outbursts to crowd interference, to preserve the game’s order in an era that is testing it.