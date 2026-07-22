U.S. pauses Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota

Washington paused more than $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota, putting hospitals, clinics and state budgets on immediate notice.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was pausing Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota, putting more than $1 billion in federal money under review. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the money was being deferred during a fraud review, and Kennedy said the states would have to prove the payments were legitimate before the funds were released.

Kennedy made the remarks at a Tuesday press conference in Washington, D.C., alongside CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. He said, "If those states want that money they need to provide documentations that these payments are legitimate." The administration said the pause was tied to suspected fraud and noncompliance.

The amounts at stake are large and immediate: about $867.5 million for California and $199 million for Minnesota. Because Medicaid is jointly financed by the federal government and the states, a pause in federal payments can hit state cash flow first, then ripple quickly to provider reimbursement, managed care plans, hospitals and clinics that depend on steady government transfers.

That is the point of pressure for patients and providers. State agencies would have to manage delayed reimbursements while health systems try to hold staffing and services steady, a strain that can arrive fast in safety-net systems already working on thin margins. The uncertainty can also affect planning for care for children, older adults, people with disabilities and many working families who rely on Medicaid coverage.

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The action also sharpened the federal-state political dynamic. Some outlets described it as part of a broader series of payment suspensions that have mostly affected Democratic-led states, which makes the California and Minnesota move look less like a routine accounting check and more like an assertive use of federal leverage over state health policy. Earlier this year, the administration had already halted some Medicaid funding to Minnesota on fraud allegations, adding a precedent inside one of the two states now under review.

If HHS keeps requiring documentation before releasing the money, the dispute could become a longer administrative fight. If the funds are restored quickly, the pause may still leave state officials, hospitals and clinics watching more closely for the next round of federal scrutiny.