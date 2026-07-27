U.S. pauses strikes on Iran as diplomacy advances

U.S. strikes on Iran paused for two days as Oman-Iran talks advanced on the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced questions about munitions and battlefield leverage.

The United States paused strikes on Iran for two days as negotiations moved forward over the Strait of Hormuz, turning a fierce military exchange into a tactical holding pattern rather than a settled truce. The halt came after nearly two straight weeks of intense fighting, and additional American military assets were still moving into the region.

The pause appeared to buy Washington time on two fronts. On the battlefield, U.S. officials have been watching concerns that crucial munitions are running low after the pace of strikes. Diplomatically, Oman and Iran were advancing talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a large share of the world’s oil flows and one of the most sensitive pressure points in the conflict.

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Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, rejected reports that the military lacked enough firepower in the Middle East as "nonsense" and said the pause was giving diplomacy "some space." His comments suggest the administration sees the break in strikes as a narrow opening to secure a deal without surrendering military pressure.

That opening is fragile. If the Oman-Iran talks stall, or if fighting resumes at a pace that forces the United States to burn through more munitions, the pause could collapse quickly. Any renewed threat to the strait would also put oil shipping and maritime traffic at immediate risk, raising the odds that direct action would restart.

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The confrontation sits inside decades of U.S.-Iran hostility that hardened after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and was shaped earlier by the 1953 CIA-backed coup against Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. That long history has made even a temporary halt in strikes a meaningful marker, because it reflects how closely military pressure and diplomacy are still tied to the same narrow set of red lines.