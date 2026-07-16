U.S. retail sales rise 0.2% in June as consumers stay cautious

U.S. retail sales rose 0.2% in June as lower gasoline receipts and fading tax-refund support made shoppers more selective.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.2% in June, a modest gain that showed households were still spending even as the pace slowed from May’s revised 1.0% increase. Lower gasoline prices cut into receipts at service stations, while bargain-hunting shoppers continued to support underlying demand.

The advance monthly sales report from the U.S. Census Bureau is one of the closest watched gauges of consumer demand because it tracks spending at stores, online sellers, restaurants and other outlets tied to household wallets. The bureau says the figures are seasonally adjusted and reflect holiday and trading-day differences, but they are not adjusted for price changes, which makes swings in gasoline and other costs an important part of the headline reading.

June’s increase pointed to resilience, but only barely. The fading lift from tax refunds left consumers more selective, with spending holding up better on essentials than on larger discretionary purchases. Lower gasoline receipts also softened the month, helping explain why the overall gain remained small even as underlying activity stayed intact.

That split matters for the Federal Reserve and investors. Stronger consumer spending can keep growth firm, but it can also make inflation harder to tame. Weak spending, by contrast, can ease price pressure but raise concerns about a slowdown. With households facing still-high borrowing costs, expensive car loans, credit-card rates and uncertainty around trade policy and the labor market, June’s retail reading offered a narrow but important signal that demand was cooling without breaking.

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The report does not capture every part of consumer activity. It leaves out travel and hotel stays, which means the retail sales numbers can understate broader household spending. Even so, the June figure followed a strong spring: May sales rose 1.0% after the prior 0.9% increase reported for that month, giving analysts a firmer base than a single soft reading would suggest.

Industry groups have taken the same cautious-but-still-positive view. The National Retail Federation has described Census retail sales data as showing consumers are “Still Engaged,” a view that fits a market where discounts, promotions and value chasing continue to draw spending. For now, the June data points to an economy still moving forward, but with shoppers watching prices closely and choosing their purchases more carefully.