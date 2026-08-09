U.S. sanctions Iran-linked crypto network over illicit finance concerns

Treasury hit six entities and one individual tied to Iran’s crypto network, saying the operation helped fund the IRGC and move money outside the banking system.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned six entities and one individual tied to Iran’s illicit digital-asset network, targeting what it said was a crypto pipeline that helped fund the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and move money outside the banking system. The action was announced Aug. 8 as Washington sharpened its response to Iran-linked pressure in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury identified Siavash Kayvanpour as the operator of a multinational network supporting illicit crypto activity. The department said the network enabled illicit finance, and the sanctions were issued under the Office of Foreign Assets Control as part of a broader campaign to squeeze the revenue streams that support Iran’s security apparatus. Treasury’s framing placed the crypto case alongside a separate recent move, “Treasury Disrupts Iranian Regime’s Strait of Hormuz Extortion Network,” underscoring how closely financial pressure has become linked to maritime tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive energy chokepoints, so instability there can quickly affect shipping costs, insurance rates and oil prices across the Persian Gulf and beyond. That makes the sanctions more than a narrow financial action: they are part of Washington’s effort to answer regional escalation with tools that can hit money flows as well as vessels or weapons. A contemporaneous report also said U.S. officials accused Tehran of using cryptocurrency channels to move billions of dollars and preserve international financial connections.

Crypto infrastructure has become a sanctions battleground because digital assets can cross borders quickly and can be layered through mixers, nested accounts and other methods that make tracing harder. By naming entities and an individual linked to that infrastructure, Treasury signaled that exchanges, brokers, wallet operators and banks that touch digital assets will be expected to screen aggressively for sanctioned links and front companies. That shift matters because it extends sanctions enforcement into a market that often sits outside the traditional correspondent-banking system regulators have long relied on.

The immediate effect of the designations may be to disrupt laundering routes and raise the cost of doing business for intermediaries that move illicit value for Iran-linked actors. Whether that materially constrains financing over time will depend on how quickly those networks can be rebuilt, how aggressively counterparties comply, and whether Treasury keeps widening the net beyond the visible exchanges to the companies and individuals that feed them.