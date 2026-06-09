U.S. sea drone rescues Apache crew after crash near Hormuz

A U.S. sea drone plucked two Apache crew members from the water after a crash near Hormuz as Trump blamed Iran and vowed a response.

A U.S. Navy sea drone pulled two Army crew members from the water after their AH-64 Apache went down near the Strait of Hormuz, a rescue that underscored how quickly a single shootdown could widen into a direct U.S.-Iran confrontation. The helicopter crash and the fast recovery of the two soldiers put American forces, shipping routes and nearby regional bases back under the same pressure point that has repeatedly raised the risk of escalation in the Middle East.

U.S. Central Command said the Apache crashed at 7:33 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, June 8, 2026, while patrolling near the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman. The two U.S. Army soldiers aboard were rescued within about two hours and were reported in stable condition and uninjured. The operation involved Naval Forces Central Command, Task Force 59, the 82nd Airborne Division and Air Force assets, and U.S. officials said the rescue vessel was a U.S. Navy Corsair unmanned surface vessel operated by U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.

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The rescue was notable not only for speed, but for the technology used. U.S. officials described it as the first successful water rescue carried out by an unmanned surface drone used by the U.S. military. Task Force 59 was established in 2021 and began fielding these drones in theater in late March 2026, placing the mission at the center of a new operational model built for contested waters in the Arabian Gulf and beyond.

The political stakes rose sharply after President Donald Trump said Tuesday, June 9, that he had been informed Iran shot down the helicopter and that the United States must “respond.” CENTCOM initially said the cause was under investigation, and U.S. officials told CBS News that early reports indicated an Iranian drone apparently took down the Apache, though it was not clear whether the attack was deliberate. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not claim responsibility, but warned that “foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk” because of human error, accidents or crossfire.

Source: s.yimg.com

What would make this incident materially different from earlier U.S.-Iran clashes is the combination of a U.S. military aircraft loss near the Strait of Hormuz, a possible Iranian drone strike, and a president publicly signaling retaliation. Any American response against Iranian forces, militia networks or launch sites could deepen a fragile ceasefire environment around Israel and Iran, endanger regional bases, and rattle a waterway through which global energy shipments move. Even a limited exchange now carries the risk of miscalculation far beyond the crash site.