US sends experimental Ebola drug doses to Congo outbreak

The U.S. sent experimental Ebola antibody doses to Congo as cases topped 1,048, pushing the outbreak into clinical trials and compassionate use.

The United States has provided doses of an experimental antibody drug from Mapp Biopharmaceutical for use in Ebola clinical trials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while also making the treatment available for compassionate use. A Health and Human Services spokesperson said the government was supporting both emergency access and a trial in the outbreak region, but would not say how many doses were being supplied.

The move pushes the response beyond containment and toward evidence gathering in the field, where scientists are trying to determine whether the antibody does more than appear useful in isolated cases. U.S. officials had already been working with Mapp Biopharmaceutical and BARDA in May to make the drug available for people at high risk of exposure, and advocacy groups urged Washington on June 16 to open it to outbreak trials and emergency use.

The pressure to act grew as the outbreak accelerated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of June 22, Congo had confirmed more than 1,000 cases, making it the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record in the country. The World Health Organization said on June 23 that there were 1,048 confirmed cases and 267 deaths, and Dr. Abdirahman Mahamud said the outbreak had produced the largest number of confirmed cases in the first month of any Ebola disease outbreak in Africa.

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Health officials are also confronting an outbreak that has spread across borders and into places where containment is especially difficult. WHO said the outbreak began in May 2026 in eastern Congo, involves the Bundibugyo species of Ebola and has also been confirmed in Uganda, with cross-border transmission already documented. The agency said Bundibugyo Ebola has no vaccine or specific treatment.

The setting has made the response more fragile. WHO described the outbreak as unfolding in a humanitarian-crisis environment marked by remote, densely populated areas and insecurity, while United Nations humanitarian agencies said Ebola was spreading at unprecedented speed in eastern Congo. Reuters reported on June 22 that the virus had reached a third displacement camp and killed an 18-month-old girl, underscoring the risk to families already uprooted by conflict.

Congo is facing its 17th Ebola outbreak, but officials say this one is moving faster than any before it in the country. If the clinical-trial effort yields clear data on the antibody’s safety and effectiveness, it could help shape how governments respond the next time a fast-moving epidemic outruns the usual public health playbook.