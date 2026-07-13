U.S. Soccer Foundation builds mini-pitches to grow the game nationwide

A Jersey City school is the first of 26 World Cup legacy mini-pitches in New York and New Jersey, part of a nationwide push that has topped 900 sites.

A new mini-pitch at Joseph H. Brensinger School PS 17 in Jersey City is the first of 26 planned for the FIFA World Cup 2026 New York/New Jersey legacy program. The project is part of a broader effort to use World Cup attention to build places where children can play soccer safely, outside the pay-to-play pathways that still shape access in many suburban communities.

The Foundation's mini-pitches are customized hard-court surfaces built for soccer programs and pickup games, designed to turn underused spaces into community hubs. It first installed one in 2015 and is aiming for 1,000 by the end of 2026. Its latest update puts the total at more than 900 nationwide, after an earlier update put it at more than 800. The Foundation's figures put more than 6.5 million children in 39 states within a half-mile of one of its mini-pitches, and roughly 30% to 31% of users are new to soccer.

The Foundation's figures show communities see five times more soccer being played after installation. An NC State University study found the pitches increase community engagement and help grow the sport. In New Jersey, the Foundation has already installed 25 mini-pitches with partners, adding to a state-level buildout that places fields near schools and neighborhoods rather than only in private clubs or distant sports complexes.

Photo by gu evary

Data visualization chart

The Foundation's history traces back to the 1994 FIFA World Cup. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will host eight matches, including five group-stage games, one Round of 32 match, one Round of 16 match and the final. The championship match is scheduled for July 19, 2026, at 3 p.m. EDT.