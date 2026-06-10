U.S. speeds World Cup visa processing as fans face delays

Fans still need visas and security checks for the World Cup, even as the State Department speeds appointments and sends more than 600 extra consular staff.

Some World Cup hopefuls have run into the same barrier that frustrates millions of other travelers to the United States: a visa system that can be slow, uneven and unforgiving. Foreign nationals generally must get a visa before temporary travel, and even with a packed stadium in mind, a ticket alone does not open the border.

The State Department has moved to widen access ahead of the 2026 men’s tournament, deploying more than 600 additional consular staff to process FIFA World Cup visa applications while keeping normal security screening in place. In a May 15, 2026 report to Congress, the department said that in more than 80 percent of countries worldwide, applicants can now schedule a U.S. visitor visa interview in less than 60 days. It also said visa interview wait times are updated monthly, and that early applications matter because slots continue to be added.

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FIFA has paired that effort with FIFA PASS, a priority appointment scheduling system for World Cup 2026 ticket holders traveling to the United States. The program is voluntary and opt-in, and FIFA says it does not guarantee a visa or admission. The message from both FIFA and the U.S. government is clear: the system may move faster, but it is still a system built on eligibility rules, security checks and discretion.

The pressure is unusually high because this will be the first 48-team men’s World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA says there will be 78 matches in U.S. venues, alongside three host cities in Mexico and two in Canada, with more than six million tickets expected to be made available. That scale turns visa processing into more than a travel question. It becomes a test of whether the United States can welcome a global crowd while maintaining the restrictive immigration rules that have long shaped who gets in, and how quickly.

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For fans in countries where appointments are available, FIFA is urging immediate applications. The State Department is making the same point in different language: the earlier people apply, the better. Even with faster scheduling, the world’s biggest soccer tournament will still depend on the same gatekeeping that governs ordinary visitors, and that tension may define the fan experience as much as any match on the field.