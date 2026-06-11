U.S. stars reflect on home World Cup pressure and opportunity

With the roster set and a home World Cup days away, six U.S. players are carrying 1994-level scrutiny from Irvine to SoFi Stadium.

The U.S. Men’s National Team enters its home World Cup with the roster already fixed and the expectations already larger than any one match. Mauricio Pochettino named his 26-player squad on May 26, and six of the players now preparing in Irvine, California, Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Antonee Robinson, Alex Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter and Ricardo Pepi, spoke with Nicole Valdes about what it means to carry the flag in a tournament on American soil.

That burden arrives with history attached. The United States will host the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1994, a fact that gives the 2026 tournament a different kind of weight for a program still trying to define its place among the sport’s elite. The opener against Paraguay is set for June 12 at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, and the final follows on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. From first whistle to last, every result will be read not just as a scoreline, but as a measure of how far U.S. soccer has come.

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The roster itself reflects that tension between proven talent and the next wave. Alongside Aaronson, Balogun, Robinson, Freeman, Berhalter and Pepi are established names such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Tim Ream. Pochettino’s group has been working out of Irvine in the lead-up to the tournament, where U.S. Soccer has framed this stretch as the team’s summer campaign, a carefully managed run-up to the biggest stage the country can offer.

For the players, the home setting raises the stakes in ways that go beyond national pride. A World Cup in the United States brings a wider public, a louder spotlight and a sharper sense of accountability, especially for younger members of the squad who are being asked to help define what this program looks like to millions of new viewers. The conversations Valdes captured point to a team aware that it is not just playing for advancement, but for credibility.

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That is what makes this roster more than a list of 26 names. In a tournament that begins against Paraguay and ends at MetLife Stadium, the U.S. team is carrying the pressure of expectation and the opportunity to reset its identity in front of a home audience that has not seen this stage since 1994.