U.S. stock futures fall after strikes on Iran, oil rises

Oil jumped toward $90 a barrel and Asian stocks sold off sharply as U.S.-Iran strikes raised the risk of a wider conflict and hotter inflation.

Markets are signaling that traders see the U.S.-Iran clash as more than a one-night headline. Oil climbed toward $90 a barrel, Asian equities fell hard, and U.S. stock futures pointed lower as investors priced in the risk that fighting near the Strait of Hormuz could spill into energy supplies, gasoline prices and the inflation outlook.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.50%, Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.87% and Dow futures slid 140 points, or 0.28%, after U.S. forces launched what officials described as "self-defense strikes" against Iran. Brent crude rose 0.7% to $92.08 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate gained 0.6% to $88.73, a move that matters more for U.S. households than the index points do because higher crude usually feeds into gasoline, freight and other transport costs.

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The global reaction showed where the pain is landing first. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 3%, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 2% and South Korea’s Kospi lost nearly 7%, with pressure concentrated in AI-related stocks. That kind of move suggests investors were not just trimming exposure to one country or one headline, but stepping back from growth-sensitive sectors that can be punished quickly when energy costs rise and geopolitical risk broadens. In that setting, crude itself becomes the clearest hedge traders can see.

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The escalation followed the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, which both pilots survived. President Donald Trump ordered the response, calling it "very strong" and "very powerful," while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the attack was "a test of our determination." U.S. Central Command later said it had completed its military action, hitting Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the strait.

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Iran then widened the retaliation, targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Jordan said its military intercepted five Iranian missiles, Bahrain sounded alarms and Kuwait activated air defenses to intercept hostile aerial targets. The biggest market concern now is whether the exchange stays contained or pushes oil higher for longer, just as U.S. inflation data are due and economists expect May consumer prices to rise 4.2% from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain since April 2023. For U.S. retirement accounts tied to broad stock indexes, that combination of dearer energy, stickier inflation and weaker equities is the most direct way a Middle East shock can erode savings.