US strikes damage bridges and tunnel in Iran’s Hormozgan province

Bridges, a tunnel and roads in Hormozgan were hit, cutting a key route to Bandar Abbas as reports of casualties and damage widened.

US strikes damaged a tunnel and three bridges in Iran’s Hormozgan province, and the toll on the province’s road network quickly looked wider than that first account. Iranian media and local authorities later said five bridges had been hit overnight and early Friday, adding to fears that travel to and from Bandar Abbas, Khamir, Lar, Minab and Rudan would be disrupted.

The Hormozgan provincial governor’s office said the damage included the Kahourestan Bridge and four other bridges in Khamir County. Named sites included the Geriveh Bridge on the Bandar Abbas-Khamir-Lar road, the bridge after Latidan village, also identified as Kalamtali, on the return route from Bandar Abbas to Khamir and Lar, two bridges on the Kahourestan-Lar road, and an unfinished bridge on the Bandar Khamir-Lar road. Separate reports said the Shahid Mirzaei Tunnel, the Shour Bridge and a bridge linking Minab and Rudan were also hit.

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The damage mattered because these crossings are more than local infrastructure. They sit on strategic transport links to southern ports and on routes that connect coastal and inland communities, so any closure can strand drivers, slow freight and leave families cut off from medical care, work and basic supplies. Iraqi News Agency reported that strikes on several bridges in the southern province had already closed a major transport route.

Casualties were reported alongside the destruction. Iranian state television and Fars news agency said a strike on the Kehvarstan Bridge and a residential neighborhood in Bandar Abbas killed two people and wounded eight others. Other Iranian reports put the death toll in Hormozgan at at least seven, while one account said three people were killed and several others injured after strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Hamed Saber via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The attacks were part of a broader US air campaign against Iranian targets. Reuters reported that the U.S. began a new wave of strikes on July 15, 2026, and that by July 17 the U.S. military said it had completed the latest strikes, marking a sixth consecutive night of attacks. In Hormozgan, the widening account of damaged bridges and roads has turned an official damage report into a picture of daily movement being squeezed by war.