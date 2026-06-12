US strikes damage more than 50 Iranian military bases

Satellite images show more than 50 Iranian bases damaged, but the fighting has also hit 15 U.S. sites and left the Gulf exposed to a wider war.

Satellite imagery now shows damage spreading across more than 50 Iranian military bases, from missile sites and naval installations to drone facilities and airport infrastructure. The picture is less of a knockout blow than a grinding campaign that has damaged fixed assets, slowed some operations and widened the risk of escalation across the region.

The war began on February 28, 2026, after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, and the latest imagery has captured the aftermath across a broad military footprint. Analysts have identified damage to jets and warships, while other images showed hits at bases tied to missile launchers, drones and airfields. That pattern suggests sustained strikes have degraded hardware and infrastructure, but not erased Iran’s ability to keep fighting or to threaten American and commercial targets in the Gulf.

AI-generated illustration

The response has not stayed inside Iran. Earlier assessments found at least 228 structures and pieces of equipment damaged or destroyed at 15 U.S. military bases across the Middle East, including hangars, barracks, fuel depots, aircraft, radar systems, communications infrastructure and air-defense equipment. Reported damage reached Camp Buehring and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base and Al Ruwais military base in the United Arab Emirates, Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and a munitions storage site in northern Iraq.

Source: a57.foxnews.com

Some U.S. facilities were reportedly too dangerous to staff at normal levels, forcing personnel relocations. The list of damaged equipment included at least one fighter jet, a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones, two MC-130 tankers, helicopters and an E-3 Sentry aircraft. At Al Udeid, a satellite communications site was among the reported targets, underscoring how the fighting has moved beyond runways and hangars to the systems that keep U.S. forces connected and in command.

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The financial toll is already severe. One estimate put repairs to U.S. military assets in the Gulf region at as much as $5 billion, with damage to the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, alone estimated at about $200 million. The Pentagon has said it does not discuss battle-damage assessments for operational security reasons, while insisting its forces remain fully operational. The broader war has killed at least seven U.S. service members and injured more than 400 others, and the scarcity of independent satellite imagery has made the full scale of destruction harder to pin down. Vantor and Planet Labs were reported to have limited or delayed publication of some regional imagery at the U.S. government’s request, while Iranian state media continued to release high-resolution images of its own.