U.S. strikes damage water tanks, cut drinking water for 20,000 in Iran

U.S. strikes damaged two reservoirs in Sirik, leaving about 20,000 residents without safe drinking water as temperatures neared 50°C.

Two reservoirs serving the Bemani and Kouhestak areas of Sirik were damaged in U.S. strikes, cutting off safe drinking water for about 20,000 residents in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz. The loss hit as temperatures in the area climbed to 45°C to 50°C, turning a damaged utility into an immediate public-health emergency for families already living in extreme heat.

Abdolhamid Hamzehpour said efforts were underway to find alternative water supplies for villages affected by the damage. Local water officials said the region had insufficient groundwater to replace the reservoirs, leaving no quick backstop for households that depend on the system for drinking water and basic sanitation.

Iranian state television said the strikes also hit the southern port town of Sirik, along with Jask and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media said the damaged facilities were two reservoirs supplying the Bemani and Kouhestak areas of Sirik, making the water system one of the civilian services caught in the crossfire of the broader escalation.

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The U.S. military did not respond to a request for comment. Washington said the strikes were carried out in response to Iran downing a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters, while Tehran condemned the attacks as having been carried out under a false pretext. The dispute now lands squarely on the people of Hormozgan province, where a strike on water infrastructure instantly became a fight over public health, daily survival, and the protection of civilian services in wartime.

Damaged reservoirs can ripple far beyond the tap. When drinking water is cut off, residents face immediate risks from dehydration in extreme heat, difficulty keeping food safe, and the breakdown of hygiene in homes, clinics and schools. In Sirik, where temperatures reached dangerous levels and groundwater could not cover the loss, the damage underscored how quickly a strike on civilian infrastructure can threaten an entire community.