U.S. strikes Iran after Apache helicopter downing near Oman

CENTCOM said two Apache crew members were rescued off Oman before U.S. strikes hit Iranian air defenses near the Strait of Hormuz.

Was the strike on Iran a contained retaliation, or the opening move in a wider U.S.-Iran conflict? That question sharpened after U.S. Central Command said it launched self-defense strikes on Iranian military sites a day after an Army AH-64 Apache went down near Oman, in waters patrolled close to the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said two crew members were rescued at 7:33 p.m. ET on June 8 and were in stable condition after American forces recovered them near the coast of Oman. The helicopter was operating over regional waters when it went down, and the command said the cause remained under investigation even as President Donald Trump publicly said Iran had shot it down and warned that the United States would respond.

By June 9, CENTCOM said it had completed strikes against Iran at the direction of the commander in chief. The military described the operation as a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial shipping, and said U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets fired precision munitions at Iranian air defense systems, ground-control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Those targets suggest an effort to blunt the eyes and reach of Iran’s coastal defenses rather than open a broader campaign, even as the action kept both countries on a tighter escalation ladder.

The episode unfolded amid a widening cycle of strikes and counterstrikes across the Gulf. Reporting tied the confrontation to Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, and to earlier U.S. strikes on Iranian radar and drone sites after Tehran shot down an American drone over the weekend. The sequence has turned the region’s crowded air and sea lanes into a live test of how far each side is willing to push.

The rescue itself added an unusual layer to the crisis. One report said the two soldiers were brought to safety by an unmanned boat or drone, a method described as a possible first for the U.S. military. For U.S. troops, regional allies and commercial shippers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, the immediate danger now is not just the damage already done, but the next move in a fast-moving exchange that has already crossed from warning into retaliation.