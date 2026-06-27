U.S. strikes Iran after drone attack on commercial ship

U.S. forces hit Iranian missile, drone and radar sites after a drone strike on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran warned any repeat would draw a broader reply.

American strikes hit Iranian missile, drone and coastal radar sites on Friday after a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that instantly widened concern about shipping security in one of the world’s most sensitive waterways. U.S. Central Command said the operation was retaliation for the attack on Thursday, which targeted a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel identified as the M/V Ever Lovely.

President Donald Trump cast Iran’s move as a direct breach of the ceasefire, calling it a “foolish violation.” That language matters because it framed the strikes as both punishment and warning, tying the president publicly to the argument that the United States was defending freedom of navigation rather than opening a broader campaign. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to global shipping, and any attack there carries a fast-moving risk of higher freight costs, tighter energy markets and renewed pressure on oil prices.

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The retaliation was limited to missile, drone and radar sites, a scope that suggested Washington was trying to respond without immediately expanding the fight to a wider set of Iranian military or infrastructure targets. That distinction will be watched closely in the coming days. If the exchanges stop there, the strikes may be read as a contained reprisal. If Iran answers by hitting more ships in the strait, or if U.S. forces in the region come under attack, the conflict could spread quickly across the Gulf and force a stronger American response.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps signaled that risk in a statement carried by state media, saying the U.S. strikes violated the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and warning that if such aggression were repeated, “our response will be more extensive.” That response window leaves the confrontation unsettled, with troop exposure, commercial shipping and energy markets all vulnerable to the next move. For now, the immediate test is whether the strike on the M/V Ever Lovely becomes a one-off incident or the start of a wider cycle around the Strait of Hormuz.