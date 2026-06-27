U.S. strikes Iran after drone attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

A drone hit on the Ever Lovely triggered U.S. strikes on Iranian missile and radar sites, jolting Hormuz shipping and raising the risk of wider war.

U.S. Central Command struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions near southern Iran after a drone attack on the Singapore-flagged commercial vessel Ever Lovely in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating a maritime clash that now reaches deep into military and diplomatic territory. The strike targeted sites near the port of Sirik, tying the response directly to the attack on a ship owned by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine.

Donald Trump called the attack on the cargo ship a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement and said Iran had launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the strait, with one hitting a large cargo ship. When asked whether Iran would face consequences, Trump said, “You’ll find out.” Reuters, as cited in the reporting, said two U.S. officials blamed Iran for the strike on the Ever Lovely.

The exchange has immediate consequences for shipping and energy markets because the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime choke points. The International Maritime Organization has paused efforts to evacuate stranded ships and seafarers in the waterway, a sign that the danger is no longer limited to a single vessel. Earlier in the month, Iran announced a full closure of the strait to oil tankers and commercial ships in response to U.S. strikes, then allowed some vessels through in some cases while reportedly charging tolls as high as $2 million per ship.

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The human cost has already spread beyond the crews caught in the middle. Earlier U.S. strikes in and around the strait killed three Indian sailors, prompting New Delhi to summon a senior U.S. diplomat for an explanation. The casualties underscore how the confrontation is pulling in third countries whose workers move the world’s cargo through the waterway.

The latest strikes also put a June 17 memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran under severe strain. That agreement included a ceasefire and provisions tied to the Strait of Hormuz, but the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would escalate if attacked again. With one attack on a commercial ship now answered by U.S. strikes on radar and missile sites, the standoff has moved one step closer to a broader regional war.