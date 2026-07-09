U.S. strikes Iran again after ship attacks, Gulf allies hit back

U.S. strikes hit more than 80 Iranian targets after ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran fired back at Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar as the cease-fire collapsed.

Iranian drones and counterfire spread across Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar after U.S. strikes hit more than 80 targets in Iran, deepening a Gulf conflict that began with attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange pulled U.S.-aligned states directly into the fight and left little room for an immediate pause. Donald Trump said the cease-fire was over.

The latest round began after Iran attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a large share of the world’s oil trade moves. U.S. officials said the strikes were retaliation for those ship attacks, turning a shipping dispute into a broader air campaign. Al Jazeera said the U.S. strikes over two days killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 in Iran.

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Iran answered by firing at Gulf nations including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, widening the conflict beyond the U.S.-Iran axis. Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters, said Iranian drones targeted its territory and condemned the attack as a violation of sovereignty. Earlier attacks on Bahrain and a tanker strike had produced no casualties, but the new round brought the island kingdom closer to the center of the confrontation.

Washington also tightened economic pressure on Tehran by revoking an oil-sales license and reinstating sanctions. The move underscored how the fighting was no longer confined to missiles and drones, but was also aimed at Iran’s revenue streams and its ability to finance further escalation. The pressure campaign came as the military exchange threatened an interim deal meant to halt the war and stabilize the Persian Gulf.

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The fighting has revived fears of disruption to energy markets and to U.S. regional posture at a moment when the Strait of Hormuz is already a strategic flashpoint. With Iranian strikes and U.S. counterstrikes feeding each other, Gulf states that had tried to stay at the edge of the conflict were drawn in instead, raising the risk that any pause could unravel before diplomats find a way back to the table.