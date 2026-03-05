A US submarine reportedly sank an Iranian warship as Israel intensified strikes on Tehran, marking a significant escalation in the Middle East crisis.

Rising military tensions in the Middle East reached a new peak as a US submarine reportedly sank an Iranian warship in the Gulf, while Israel launched additional airstrikes on targets in Tehran. The developments, first reported by The Guardian, signal a dramatic escalation in the ongoing regional crisis that has drawn in major military powers and heightened concerns about broader conflict.

US Submarine Engages Iranian Warship

The Guardian cited comments from Hegseth indicating that a US submarine, operating in the Persian Gulf, launched a combat torpedo that successfully struck and sank an Iranian warship. This marks the first instance in decades where a US submarine has fired on an enemy vessel in combat, underlining the seriousness of the current standoff and the risks of direct confrontation between American and Iranian military forces.

The engagement reportedly occurred during heightened naval patrols in the Gulf.

Details about the class of the Iranian warship or potential casualties remain limited.

Official confirmation from the US Department of Defense and the Iranian government was not immediately available at the time of reporting.

Israel Launches New Airstrikes on Tehran

In parallel with the naval incident, Israel intensified its military campaign against Iranian interests, launching a fresh wave of airstrikes on targets in Tehran. According to The Guardian's live coverage, these strikes targeted facilities believed to be linked to Iran's missile program and military infrastructure. The escalation follows weeks of tit-for-tat actions between Israel and Iranian-backed groups throughout the region.

Regional and Global Implications

The reported sinking of an Iranian warship by the US Navy and ongoing Israeli airstrikes have amplified fears of a wider regional war. The involvement of US forces, especially in direct naval engagements, could lead to further confrontations with Iran's maritime units.

Analysis and Outlook

These latest confrontations underscore the volatility of the current Middle East environment, where local conflicts have the potential to draw in major military powers and trigger unforeseen escalations. With little sign of diplomatic progress, military experts warn that the risk of further clashes at sea or in the air remains high. The situation will be closely watched by international observers for signs of further escalation or possible efforts at de-escalation.

