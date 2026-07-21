US targets Haitian gangs’ social media profits in crackdown

Washington moved to choke off Haitian gangs’ online cash flow after leaders used social media to celebrate killings, issue threats and amplify their power.

The U.S. government said it would soon move to stop violent gangs in Haiti from making money off social media posts, signaling a crackdown that reaches beyond the streets of Port-au-Prince and into the online economy that helps sustain them. Mike Waltz, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, framed the effort as part of a broader response to Haiti’s worsening security crisis.

Gang leaders in Haiti have become prolific users of social media, using it to broadcast violence, intimidate rivals and widen their influence beyond the neighborhoods they control. The research notes say those posts have also been tied to fundraising, recruitment and other forms of digital monetization, turning visibility itself into an asset for organized crime.

The shift matters because Haiti’s gangs already rely on extortion, kidnappings and territorial control, and the online layer gives them a larger audience for fear and propaganda. In a country where police have struggled to contain armed groups, digital reach can magnify threats far beyond the immediate scene of an attack, while also helping gangs solicit money or attention from followers.

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Washington’s move suggests U.S. officials are now treating platforms, payment channels and online visibility as part of the security battlefield. The enforcement tools under consideration include closer scrutiny of accounts, financial channels and services that allow gangs to profit from their online presence. That could put pressure not just on the people posting threats, but also on the systems that move money or help criminal groups build notoriety.

The policy choice also carries implications for social equity and daily life in Haiti, where gang power has already displaced residents and disrupted food, health care and other essentials. If the crackdown works, it could make it harder for armed groups to convert violence into revenue and status. If it misses the money trail, the activity could simply migrate to harder-to-track channels, leaving the same insecurity in place with a different digital footprint.