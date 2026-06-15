US trade chief Greer to visit India for interim deal talks

Greer’s June 23-24 trip could turn months of technical talks into a narrower U.S.-India trade pact, but tariffs, farm access and market rules still divide both sides.

Jamieson Greer is headed to India with a narrow but high-stakes mandate: help lock down the first interim trade deal between Washington and New Delhi. The U.S. trade chief’s June 23 and 24 visit is meant to give final shape to a framework both governments have been building since February, with the immediate goal of turning technical progress into a political package.

The trip follows delegation-level negotiations in New Delhi from June 1 to 4, when U.S. and Indian officials worked through the details of the interim arrangement and kept the broader bilateral trade agreement alive. India’s Commerce Ministry said that round was intended to finalise the interim deal and advance the wider framework. Indian officials described the talks as constructive and positive, a sign that both sides still believe a limited breakthrough is possible before the negotiations become more contentious.

The agenda is broad enough to expose the central trade-offs. The June talks covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment. That mix shows what each side wants: easier access for exporters, fewer procedural barriers at the border and clearer rules for cross-border investment. It also shows where the friction remains, especially on tariffs, market access and agriculture, areas that have long complicated U.S.-India trade talks.

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For Washington, a deal would offer a faster path to better access for U.S. goods and a way to reduce friction for companies that depend on predictable customs rules and lower non-tariff barriers. For India, the prize is continued access to the U.S. market without surrendering too much room to protect sensitive domestic sectors. The stakes are especially high for Indian industries that rely on export growth and supply-chain certainty, and for U.S. sectors that want a more open Indian market.

The political backdrop has only sharpened the pressure on negotiators. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the talks are moving quickly and that the first tranche of the agreement could be implemented soon. Donald Trump has also said an India-U.S. trade deal may be reached soon, while repeating his criticism that India has taken advantage of U.S. trade in the past.

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Some reports say the earlier June round was led by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, which makes Greer’s trip the higher-level follow-through after the technical work was done. If the June 23-24 meetings produce a concrete interim package, they could clear the way for a first tranche as soon as mid-July. If they do not, the effort will expose how difficult it remains to align two major economies that both want closer ties but still differ on the terms of trade.