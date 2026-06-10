U.S. trade deficit narrows as petroleum and capital goods exports hit records

The April trade gap fell to $55.9 billion as exports hit a record $327.1 billion, but the improvement was driven by petroleum and capital goods, not weaker imports.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April even as imports kept climbing, a sign that record export strength, not tariff pressure, did most of the work. Exports reached an all-time high of $327.1 billion while imports rose to $383.0 billion, leaving the goods and services gap at $55.9 billion, down from a revised $56.6 billion in March.

The biggest lift came from goods shipments. Exports of goods increased $8.7 billion to $221.3 billion, led by a $4.0 billion rise in capital goods and a $6.4 billion jump in crude oil exports. Computers added $2.5 billion, civilian aircraft rose $1.0 billion and industrial supplies and materials increased $2.5 billion, underscoring how much of the month’s improvement came from sectors tied to manufacturing, technology and energy. The goods deficit narrowed to $83.7 billion, while the services surplus slipped to $27.8 billion.

The advance April goods report from the U.S. Census Bureau had already pointed in the same direction, showing the goods trade deficit at $82.4 billion, down from $85.3 billion in March, with goods exports at $219.7 billion. The fuller April release from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau confirmed that exports were rising faster than imports, rather than a sudden collapse in foreign demand for U.S. goods. That matters for investors and policymakers because it suggests the trade balance is still being driven more by export capacity and global demand than by tariff policy alone.

The petroleum surge is especially notable against the wider energy backdrop. War-related disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has kept shipping, oil flows and pricing under intense scrutiny in 2026, yet the April trade figures showed no major immediate hit to trade flows from the U.S.-backed war with Iran. Instead, the data pointed to resilience in U.S. energy exports and in parts of the industrial economy that are still competitive abroad.

The trade report also carries macroeconomic implications. Real GDP grew at a 1.6% annual rate in the first quarter of 2026, and trade was one of the contributors. The average goods and services deficit for the three months ending in April was $55.8 billion, lower than in the same period a year earlier, suggesting the trend has improved over time. Still, economists will be wary of reading too much into one month’s numbers. The next U.S. international trade report is scheduled for July 7, and that release will show whether April marked the start of a more durable export-led improvement or only a temporary spike driven by energy and volatile global conditions.