Team USA routed Sweden in the hockey semifinals, securing a spot in the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game while Elana Meyers Taylor captured gold in bobsled.

Team USA continued its impressive run at the 2026 Winter Olympics women's hockey tournament, delivering a commanding performance against Sweden in the semifinals. The U.S. women dominated the matchup, earning a decisive victory that sends them to the gold medal game and keeps their quest for Olympic glory alive. Meanwhile, in bobsled, Elana Meyers Taylor added another gold medal to her decorated career, further cementing her status as one of Team USA's most successful Winter Olympians.

U.S. Women's Hockey Cruises Past Sweden

On Day 10 of the Games, the U.S. women’s hockey team faced Sweden in the semifinals and delivered a performance that showcased their depth and skill. According to CBS Sports, Team USA controlled the game from the opening puck drop, overwhelming Sweden with relentless offense and disciplined defense. The Americans’ victory not only secured their spot in the championship game but also continued their trend of dominant play throughout the tournament.

The U.S. women have remained undefeated, building momentum with each round.

Team USA’s path to the final has included convincing wins in both the group stage and knockout rounds, as seen in the game-by-game results and box scores.

The Americans will now play for the gold medal, seeking to reclaim the top spot in women’s Olympic hockey standings.

While the exact score was not provided in the source, CBS Sports highlighted the Americans’ "dominance" against Sweden, underlining the team's scoring prowess and defensive stability.

Elana Meyers Taylor Captures Gold in Bobsled

In addition to hockey success, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor shined on Day 10 by capturing another gold medal. As reported by CBS Sports, Meyers Taylor’s achievement adds to her impressive Olympic resume, making her one of the standout athletes of the Games. Her victory in bobsled continues a tradition of U.S. strength in sliding sports and affirms her status as a leader and role model for future athletes.

Meyers Taylor’s gold medal adds to her career Olympic results and statistics, which include multiple podium finishes across several Winter Games.

Her performance is also documented in the Olympedia athlete profile, chronicling her contributions to Team USA.

Looking Ahead to the Finals

With the U.S. women’s hockey team advancing to the final, anticipation is high for a potential gold medal showdown. The Americans have demonstrated exceptional form throughout the tournament, and their upcoming game will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. CBS Sports notes that Team USA is poised to contend for the top prize, with their solid team play and tournament experience as key advantages.

Fans can follow the full Team USA women’s hockey Olympic schedule and results to track the team’s progress and upcoming matchups.

Conclusion

Day 10 of the 2026 Winter Olympics was marked by American excellence in both hockey and bobsled. With the U.S. women’s hockey team heading to the gold medal game and Elana Meyers Taylor capturing another Olympic title, Team USA continues to demonstrate its competitive edge on the world stage. As the Games progress, all eyes will be on these athletes as they strive to bring home more medals and create lasting Olympic memories.