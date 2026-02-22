USA Sets Winter Olympics Gold Medal Record, Eyes Hockey Finale

The United States has achieved a new high for gold medals at a single Winter Olympics, with hockey finals presenting an opportunity for an even bigger finish.

The United States has reached a historic milestone at the Winter Olympics, claiming its highest-ever number of gold medals at a single Games—and the pursuit isn't over yet, with the men’s hockey team still vying for gold as the competition nears its close.

Historic Gold Medal Haul for Team USA

As reported by both Yahoo Sports and NBC News, the American team surpassed its previous record for golds at a Winter Olympics during the final stretch of this year’s competition. The achievement marks a new apex for U.S. Winter Olympic history, outpacing all prior performances in terms of gold medals won at a single Winter Games.

This new record eclipses all prior U.S. gold medal counts, a feat confirmed by NBC Olympics' medal history tables.

The precise gold medal tally, along with a breakdown of silver and bronze medals, can be explored on the official Olympic medal table.

This accomplishment reflects the breadth of American talent across multiple sports, from snowboarding and figure skating to speed skating and beyond, as the team consistently outperformed previous generations.

Hockey Remains a Key Focus

Despite the record-breaking performance, Team USA’s quest for gold is not yet complete. Yahoo Sports emphasized that the U.S. men’s hockey team remains in contention for a gold medal, with the final scheduled for Sunday. The prospect of adding a hockey gold to the tally heightens anticipation and could further cement this Olympics as a hallmark event for American winter sports.

Readers can track USA Olympic hockey results and stats here and follow the official IIHF Olympic men's hockey schedule for up-to-date scores and brackets.

How This Year Compares to Past Performances

Team USA’s new gold medal record is especially notable given the competitive field and high expectations for powerhouse nations like Norway, Germany, and Canada. The previous U.S. record for golds at a single Winter Olympics was set in 2010 in Vancouver and matched in 2018, but this year’s performance has raised the bar even higher.

For a detailed look at which years the U.S. won the most golds, see this StatMuse query on U.S. gold medal records.

Comprehensive results for all sports at this Olympics are available on the Olympics 2022 overview and results page.

Looking Ahead

With the Winter Olympics drawing to a close, the U.S. team’s focus shifts to the hockey final and potential to further extend its gold medal haul. Regardless of the outcome, this year’s Games will be remembered for the record-setting achievements and the high standard set for future American athletes.

The final medal count and standout performances will be analyzed for years to come, but for now, Team USA’s athletes and fans alike are celebrating a winter of unprecedented success on the world stage.