Seattle’s USA-Belgium knockout lands Monday at 5 p.m. PT, and official last-minute tickets can still be bought through FIFA while resale seats top $3,000.

Seattle’s Match 94 between the United States and Belgium is set for Monday, July 6, at 5:00 pm PT and 8:00 pm ET at Seattle Stadium, FIFA’s tournament name for Lumen Field. The Round of 16 fixture sits inside a six-match Seattle slate, one of 104 games spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and it arrives after Belgium’s 3-2 extra-time comeback over Senegal sent the Red Devils back to Seattle.

FIFA’s Last-Minute Sales Phase opened April 1 at 11:00 am ET and runs through July 19. The phase is first come, first served, with single-match tickets sold in real time and available up to 20 minutes after kickoff if inventory remains; buyers may purchase up to four tickets per match and 40 tickets per household across the tournament. Seattle’s official match page directs fans to buy official tickets and hospitality packages, not to rely on unofficial sellers.

AI-generated illustration

FIFA’s Supporter Entry Tier is priced at $60 per ticket and is available for all 104 matches, though those seats are allocated through national-team supporter processes. Seattle’s hospitality program starts at about $1,575 per seat, while resale listings for USA-Belgium include one live listing at $3,122 and another market reading around $1,700 to $2,000. FIFA’s official resale marketplace adds a 15% buyer fee on top of the ticket price.

SounderBruce via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Seattle’s official ticketing notice identifies only FIFA.com and official host-city representatives as authorized sellers, and any listing with assigned seats is fraudulent because FIFA has assigned sections, not seats. FIFA’s resale and exchange marketplace is the sanctioned channel for re-selling tickets, purchases are confirmed immediately by email, and ticket transfers are handled inside FIFA accounts rather than through third-party platforms. All sales are final once processed, and FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets without prior notice if terms are violated.