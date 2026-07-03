USDA beef export sales spike sparks doubts over reporting accuracy

USDA said 111,164 metric tons of beef sales were filed late in a June 25 report, after a 126,062-ton spike stunned traders and raised data-accuracy doubts.

USDA’s June 25 beef export-sales report showed 126,062 metric tons of U.S. beef for delivery in 2026, nearly 500% above the previous week and the highest weekly total of the marketing year. USDA later said 111,164 metric tons of that total were reported late, including 38,452 metric tons to Chile and 32,246 metric tons to Italy, deepening trader doubts about whether the numbers reflected fresh demand or delayed paperwork.

The agency said there had been a misunderstanding about when sales and exports must be reported. Under USDA’s export-sales rules, private exporters must file qualifying sales by 3 p.m. ET on the next business day, and the reporting week runs Friday through Thursday. USDA also requires daily reporting for export sales of 100,000 metric tons or more in a day to one destination, and for 200,000 metric tons or more in a week to one destination. Those thresholds are meant to keep large deals from sitting unseen in the system, but the June 25 report showed how much a delayed filing can still distort the market picture.

The mismatch landed at a sensitive moment. U.S. beef prices are already at record levels, ranchers have been cutting herds after years of drought, and consumer food bills remain elevated during the summer grilling season. USDA’s Economic Research Service recently raised its 2026 slaughter steer price forecast to $250.16 per hundredweight while lowering its beef export forecast based on second-quarter data, a sign that supplies remain tight even as exporters chase sales.

USDA said the late-reported quantities also covered Japan, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Lebanon. One analyst questioned whether the figures made sense, while another suggested they may have been entered in kilograms rather than metric tons. USDA said it had confirmed the quantities with an exporting company, but traders still saw the totals as far too large for a single week.

Source: zenfs.com

The weekly export-sales report is not the same as the more complete monthly trade statistics tracked by USDA’s Economic Research Service and the U.S. Meat Export Federation. USMEF’s monthly figures combine USDA Foreign Agricultural Service data with Commerce Department data and include beef muscle cuts, processed products and variety meat and offals. Its weekly update for June 12-18 showed beef exports of 13,050 metric tons, a fraction of the 126,062 metric tons booked in USDA’s sales report and a reminder that paper sales and physical shipments do not move in lockstep.

For cattle producers, packers and traders, the next USDA release will show whether the spike was a one-off reporting problem or the first sign of a deeper breakdown in the market’s data feed.