The University of South Florida and By Light have announced a partnership to accelerate trusted AI research for national security applications, aiming to enhance federal capabilities and ensure responsible technology use.

The University of South Florida (USF) and technology integrator By Light Professional IT Services have formalized a new partnership focused on advancing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) for national security. The collaboration, announced by USF, aims to develop reliable, accountable AI solutions for use in defense and homeland security, reflecting the growing demand for trustworthy technology in critical government operations.

Accelerating Trusted AI Research

The partnership between USF and By Light brings together the university’s academic research capabilities and By Light’s experience in delivering IT solutions to federal agencies. Trusted AI refers to systems that are transparent, reliable, and accountable—qualities viewed as essential for national security applications where human lives and sensitive information are at stake.

USF’s research teams will focus on ensuring AI systems can be audited and explain their decisions.

By Light’s role includes integrating these innovations into real-world security systems for government use.

This collaboration aligns with federal priorities outlined in the National AI Research Resource Act of 2023, which supports initiatives to enhance responsible AI development and deployment for public sector missions.

National Security Imperatives

According to the Government Accountability Office, federal agencies are rapidly increasing their use of AI in areas such as threat detection, intelligence analysis, and infrastructure protection. However, concerns remain about the reliability and trustworthiness of these systems—especially in high-stakes defense environments. The USF-By Light partnership aims to address these challenges by prioritizing:

Transparency in algorithmic decision-making

Bias mitigation and robust testing

Compliance with federal AI risk management standards

This approach is consistent with recommendations from the Center for a New American Security, which notes that trusted AI is becoming indispensable for maintaining strategic advantages and public confidence in government technology programs.

Building a National AI Talent Pipeline

Beyond research and development, the partnership is expected to provide training opportunities for students and professionals in the Tampa Bay region. USF’s involvement in national efforts such as the National AI Research Institutes positions the university as a hub for education in secure and responsible AI.

Students will gain hands-on experience working with By Light on government-sponsored projects.

The partnership supports workforce development for critical roles in federal and defense agencies.

The initiative also leverages federal investments in AI education, highlighted by the U.S. National AI Initiatives, to address the shortage of skilled professionals able to design and manage trusted AI systems.

Looking Ahead

The USF-By Light partnership marks a significant step in uniting academic research and industry expertise to tackle the unique challenges of trusted AI in national security. As federal agencies expand their use of advanced technologies, collaborations like this one are likely to play a critical role in ensuring that AI systems are not only powerful but also reliable, transparent, and aligned with democratic values.

Continued investment in research and workforce development, as well as adherence to emerging AI standards, will be essential to maintaining trust in public-sector AI deployments. The Tampa Bay region—and the nation—stands to benefit from the innovations and expertise generated through this partnership.