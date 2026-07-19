Usha Vance gives birth to fourth child while husband serves as vice president

Usha Vance welcomed a baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, as her husband serves as vice president. The birth marks a first in modern history for the second lady’s role.

Usha Vance gave birth Sunday to the couple’s fourth child, a boy named Alec Neel Vance, while Vice President JD Vance remained in office. Vance’s office announced the birth on X, and the arrival makes the Vances the first vice presidential family to welcome a child while in office since 1870.

The family had already signaled the pregnancy earlier this year, announcing on Jan. 20 that they were expecting their fourth child, a boy due in late July. In that message, Usha Vance wrote, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!” The family also said, “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

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Alec Neel Vance’s birth also places the second lady in a rare place in modern American history. It is the first time a second lady has given birth while her husband serves as vice president, a milestone that underscores how the Vance family’s private life now unfolds alongside one of the most visible jobs in Washington.

Source: nypost.com

JD Vance and Usha Vance already have three children together. The couple married in 2014 after meeting while attending Yale Law School.

Photo by Tom Fisk

JD Vance via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Usha Vance has spoken publicly about balancing family life with her duties as second lady. She has also discussed the realities of marriage in public life, saying in an NBC interview that she and JD Vance do not always see eye to eye on every issue, and that disagreement is part of a healthy relationship.