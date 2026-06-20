USMNT advances to knockout round as Brazil, Morocco win big

Balogun’s brace pushed the USMNT into the knockout round, while Brazil’s pedigree and Morocco’s surge kept the favorite debate alive.

Folarin Balogun’s two goals drove the USMNT past Paraguay 4-1 and into the knockout round, giving Mauricio Pochettino’s side a clear path deeper into the tournament. In New York New Jersey, Brazil and Morocco also delivered a high-level test of pedigree and momentum, with Vinicius Jr. and Ismael Saibari each scoring in a 1-1 draw.

The result mattered beyond the scoreline because this World Cup is unlike any before it. The 2026 tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 across Canada, Mexico and the United States, and it is the first edition with 48 teams and three host countries. In that format, group-stage momentum can look like progress, but the knockout rounds are where contenders are separated from true favorites.

For the United States, the most important detail is sustainability. Pochettino announced his 26-player squad on May 26, and the 4-1 win over Paraguay was one of the clearest signs that the group can produce goals when the stage gets bigger. Balogun’s brace put substance behind the optimism, but the next question is whether the USMNT can carry that level against elite opposition once the bracket narrows.

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Brazil offered the clearest reminder of what a true favorite looks like. It remains the only country to have played every World Cup, and it has won the tournament five times, in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. That record carries its own political weight in football terms: every Brazilian result invites title expectations, and every strong performance resets the standard for everyone else.

Morocco brought a different kind of authority. FIFA describes the team as one looking to keep advancing after its landmark 2022 run, and the draw with Brazil showed that its rise is no longer only a story of surprise. Paraguay, meanwhile, added context of its own; the side reached the quarterfinals in 2010 and also appeared in 1998, 2002 and 2006, making the U.S. victory more meaningful than a routine group win.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The opening stage has already sorted the field into tiers. The United States has advanced, Brazil has reminded the tournament of its ceiling, and Morocco has shown it belongs in the same conversation. What comes next will reveal whether the USMNT is building a durable challenge or simply riding the momentum of a strong start.