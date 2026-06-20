USMNT beats Australia, advances to World Cup knockout stage

Balogun’s early influence and Freeman’s header sent the United States past Australia 2-0, into the Round of 32 with a game left.

The United States turned a sharp, controlled 2-0 win over Australia into a landmark for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, clinching a place in the World Cup Round of 32 with one group match still to play. In front of 66,925 fans at Lumen Field in Seattle, Cameron Burgess put the ball into his own net in the 11th minute after pressure from Folarin Balogun, and Alex Freeman added a header in the 43rd minute to settle a match the USMNT never let slip.

The result pushed the Americans to six points from two games and gave them their biggest points total ever in a World Cup group stage. It also marked the first time in the modern era that the USMNT advanced to a knockout round after only two matches, and the first time the team had strung together back-to-back World Cup wins since the inaugural 1930 tournament. Just as important for Pochettino, the United States recorded its first clean sheet in 10 games.

AI-generated illustration

Christian Pulisic missed the match because of a calf injury, but the absence did not slow a side that looked far more connected and aggressive than it had earlier in the tournament. Pochettino said he had prepared a specific plan to exploit Australia with two forwards, a more aggressive press, and flexible movement that gave the visitors no clear reference points. “I think that approach worked really well,” he said.

The evidence on the field backed up the approach. The United States controlled the first half almost completely, winning the territorial battle and creating enough chances to force Australia onto the back foot before halftime. Balogun, who was named FIFA’s Player of the Match, repeatedly stretched the defense and helped trigger the sequence that produced the opening goal. Freeman’s finish before the break then turned a promising start into a commanding lead.

Photo by Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare

Pochettino also pointed to the crowd, saying the energy from the stands made the night feel especially meaningful. That connection was obvious throughout the evening as Seattle’s supporters carried the game’s momentum and gave the result the feel of a genuine home surge. For Australia, the defeat left Tony Popovic’s team with work to do, but not out of the tournament, with Paraguay up next on June 25.