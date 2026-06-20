USMNT beats Australia, reaches World Cup knockout stage early

Seattle’s loud home support helped lift the USMNT past Australia 2-0 and into the Round of 32 with a group game still left to play.

The United States turned a raucous night in Seattle into an early ticket to the World Cup knockout rounds, beating Australia 2-0 and clinching a place in the Round of 32 with one group match still ahead. Christian Pulisic was out with injury, but the U.S. still found answers through Folarin Balogun’s pressure on Cameron Burgess for the opening own goal and Alex Freeman’s finish that sealed the result.

FIFA listed the match at Seattle Stadium on June 19, 2026, as a Group D game, and the victory made the USMNT the second nation to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. US Soccer described it as the team’s earliest qualification for the elimination rounds in this World Cup, a sign of both its start and the cushion created before the bracket begins.

The scene around the stadium matched the stakes. In Pioneer Square, fans gathered around public screens and filled sidewalks downtown, while some supporters could not get inside because demand was so high. Weston McKennie singled out Seattle’s crowd for the energy it brought to the U.S. performance, and the atmosphere suggested the co-host nation is gaining something tangible from its own support: a home-field advantage that can change the tone of a match before the opening whistle.

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That support is also changing how other countries see U.S. soccer. The crowd in Seattle was part of a wider tournament landscape that has brought major supporter turnouts to host cities across the United States, from New York to Boston, alongside games in Canada and Mexico. The 2026 World Cup is unfolding in 16 cities, and the scale of those gatherings is making the American leg of the event feel less like a backdrop and more like a force.

Elsewhere on June 19, Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice and Vinícius Júnior adding the third. Haiti became the first team eliminated from the tournament after that loss. In Boston, Morocco beat Scotland 1-0 in a match that produced the fastest goal of the World Cup so far, while Scotland arrived having returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and opened with a win over Haiti. Together, the results showed a global tournament being shaped by local crowds, and the U.S. is using that scale to push its own image forward.