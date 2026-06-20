USMNT beats Australia to win Group D and reach round of 32

Two goals in front of 66,925 fans sent the USMNT into the round of 32 with a game to spare and locked up first in Group D.

The U.S. men’s team did more than beat Australia in Seattle. The 2-0 win in front of 66,925 fans sent the USMNT into the round of 32 with a game to spare and secured first place in Group D after Türkiye fell to Paraguay later the same night. It was a decisive passage out of the group, with no need for tiebreakers and no suspense about whether the Americans had done enough.

Folarin Balogun created the opening goal in the 11th minute by forcing Cameron Burgess into an own goal, then Alex Freeman added the second in the 43rd minute with a header that settled the match before halftime. U.S. Soccer said Freeman became the third-youngest American ever to score in a FIFA World Cup, a milestone that fit the night’s larger theme: the United States is not just surviving moments in this tournament, it is producing them. The result also followed the Americans’ 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12, giving the U.S. back-to-back victories and six points from two matches.

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That is the part of the story that changes the conversation around this team. For years, skepticism around the USMNT has focused on whether the program could turn familiarity with big stages into actual tournament authority. A group stage opened with six points from two matches is the strongest possible answer to that question so far. The U.S. has looked organized, efficient and increasingly comfortable playing with the pressure that comes with expectation rather than simply the energy of novelty.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The broader significance is not just that the Americans advanced. It is that they did so with a match left to play and with first place already secured, a position that earlier U.S. World Cup cycles rarely made look this routine. The next round will bring a higher level of scrutiny, but this group has already delivered something more durable than a fast start: evidence that the USMNT can control its own path through a tournament instead of waiting for one.