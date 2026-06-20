USMNT beats Australia, wins Group D and reaches knockout round

The U.S. beat Australia 2-0 without Christian Pulisic, then locked up Group D after Türkiye lost to Paraguay. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has six points and a new edge.

The U.S. men’s national team is forcing a reset of expectations, and the clearest proof came in Seattle: a 2-0 win over Australia, a knockout-round berth, and a first-place finish in Group D once Türkiye lost to Paraguay later in the day. With six points from two matches and a second straight World Cup victory, the Americans have done something they had not managed since 1930.

This looked different from the start because it was not built around Christian Pulisic. The captain missed the match after taking a kick to the left calf against Paraguay, when he exited at halftime of a 4-1 opening win. Even without him, Mauricio Pochettino’s team kept its shape, moved with purpose and never looked rattled by the absence of its most recognizable attacker.

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That matters more than the result itself. The U.S. has long been judged on talent and urgency; this group is starting to show control. Pochettino has already leaned into flexibility, adjusting the approach based on the opponent, and Australia coach Tony Popovic made his own changes by benching both of his team’s opening-match scorers. The game became a test of adaptation, and the Americans were sharper in that phase.

Alex Freeman’s header, initially ruled offside and then confirmed by video review, underscored that the U.S. is finding goals in more than one way. The first strike had already put Australia under pressure, and Freeman’s finish gave the match a steadier edge. The Americans did not chase the game or drift through the second half; they controlled it and added to the sense that this is a more mature side than the one that often lived on chaos.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

That maturity showed up in the details around the match as well. Lumen Field, with a listed capacity of about 72,000, is known for one of the loudest environments in American soccer, and Seattle is hosting six World Cup matches. The June 19 matchday also carried Juneteenth programming, adding another layer to a stadium setting already famous for noise so intense it has registered seismic activity.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The larger question is whether this is a true step-change or just a strong group-stage run. The answer is not settled yet. But beating Paraguay 4-1, then Australia 2-0, then clinching the group with help from Türkiye’s loss suggests something more stable than a hot week: a deeper, calmer U.S. team that is managing games like it expects to keep playing in them.