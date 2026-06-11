USMNT opens 2026 World Cup against Paraguay in Los Angeles

Paraguay opens the U.S. home World Cup in Los Angeles, a first home-soil match since 1994 and an early test in Group D.

The U.S. men’s national team will begin its 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles against Paraguay, a opener that carries immediate weight for a host nation under scrutiny. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium.

For the U.S., this is more than a first match. It is the country’s first men’s World Cup game on home soil since July 4, 1994, when Brazil beat the Americans 1-0 in the round of 16 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. The return to a home tournament, now shared with Canada and Mexico, raises the expectation level from the first whistle.

The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 and will be the largest in the event’s history, with 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities. FIFA confirmed 1,248 players from 48 nations on June 2 after final squad lists were submitted, underscoring the scale of a tournament that will stretch across North America.

Group D gives the U.S. no room to settle in slowly. Paraguay joins Australia and Türkiye in a section where the opener may shape the rest of the campaign, especially in a format that adds an extra knockout round and rewards fast starts. U.S. Soccer has framed the Paraguay match as a key tone-setter, and midfielder Cristian Roldan put it bluntly: “This game sets the tone for the tournament.”

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The matchup also comes with recent history that should sharpen the stakes. U.S. Soccer said the Americans beat Paraguay 2-1 in a November 2025 friendly at Subaru Park, and that the three U.S.-Paraguay meetings in 2025 were all decided by 2-1 scorelines. That kind of narrow margin suggests a familiar opponent, not a soft landing.

If the U.S. is to meet the rising expectations that come with hosting, the opener against Paraguay may be the clearest early indicator. A controlled performance in Los Angeles would immediately strengthen the path out of Group D and give the Americans momentum before the group tightens against Australia and Türkiye.