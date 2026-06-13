USMNT routs Paraguay 4-1 as Alfaro calls loss a painful lesson

Mauricio Magalhaes broke USMNT’s shutout late, but Paraguay still fell 4-1 as Gustavo Alfaro called the defeat a "muy dolorosa lección."

Even with the match long under American control, Gustavo Alfaro treated Mauricio Magalhaes’s 73rd-minute goal like a reminder that optics still matter in a World Cup rout. Paraguay trailed 3-0 when Magalhaes pounced in the box for the lone Paraguayan strike, and Alfaro’s measured celebration reflected a coach trying to preserve composure in a debut that had already tilted sharply against his side.

The United States had built the kind of lead that makes a late concession feel like a small blemish rather than a turning point. The USMNT went to halftime up 3-0, with an own goal by Damián Bobadilla and a double from Folarin Balogun giving the hosts immediate command of the Group D opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Gio Reyna added the fourth deep in stoppage time to close out the 4-1 result.

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For Paraguay, the scoreline carried a larger weight than the margin itself. This was the country’s first World Cup match in 16 years, and the return ended against a United States side that dictated the game tactically, technically and physically. Alfaro described the defeat as a "muy dolorosa lección" and later acknowledged that the Americans won with "absoluta justicia y claridad."

That framing captured the tension inside an otherwise lopsided night. Paraguay had spent most of the match absorbing pressure and trying to reset after the early blow of falling behind, while the U.S. kept attacking with enough control to turn a World Cup opener into a statement of authority. Even so, Magalhaes’s goal at minute 73 briefly altered the mood, a reminder that one clean finish can still shape the emotional texture of a heavy loss.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The larger lesson for Paraguay was not just the score, but the standard it now has to meet after its long absence from the tournament. For the United States, the performance offered a dominant start and a first-half three-goal cushion that left little doubt about the outcome, even with the late concession.