USMNT tops Group D, sets World Cup scoring record

The USMNT’s six-point group sweep and eight goals marked its best World Cup start ever, sending Mauricio Pochettino’s team into Seattle with real momentum.

The U.S. Men’s National Team left Group D with a program-best six points, a record eight goals and a place in the Round of 16, turning its strongest World Cup group stage in decades into a test case for whether men’s soccer can turn home-tournament momentum into something larger. The Americans advanced after only two matches in FIFA’s new 48-team format, the fastest the program has reached the knockout stage under the current structure.

U.S. Soccer said the U.S. finished first in a World Cup group for only the third time in program history, matching the team’s group wins in 1930 and 2010. The federation also said the eight goals were a single-tournament high for the Americans, a notable marker for a team that had often entered World Cup play with questions about whether it could produce consistently against top international opponents.

AI-generated illustration

The run came in a World Cup spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the first edition of the tournament to include 48 teams. For the U.S. men, it is also their 12th World Cup appearance, adding another layer to a campaign that has been followed as much for what it could mean off the field as for the immediate results on it. FIFA noted that the Americans were knocked out in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022 by the Netherlands, leaving the team with a clean break from that exit path.

Mauricio Pochettino, appointed U.S. coach in September 2024, has now guided the team through a group stage that opened with wins over Paraguay and Australia before the Americans finished the group phase with a heavily rotated lineup. That rotation did not cost them first place, and it preserved momentum for the knockout rounds while the squad balanced tournament position and workload.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have remained central figures in a side that has looked more efficient in front of goal than the U.S. has in recent World Cup cycles. The next step comes July 6 in Seattle, where the Americans are set to face Belgium in the Round of 16. After a record scoring burst and a third-ever group win, the question is no longer whether the U.S. can survive the opening stage, but whether it can keep converting the visibility of hosting into a deeper rise for the sport at home.