USWNT beats Brazil 1-0 in chaotic, red-card filled match

A 63rd-minute own goal carried the United States past Brazil in Fortaleza, but the bigger story was a disciplined road win amid eight red cards.

The United States did not just edge Brazil in Fortaleza, it answered a test of composure in a match that spun into chaos. Emma Hayes’ side won 1-0 at Arena Castelão in front of 55,744 fans, and the result offered a clearer measure of the team’s identity under pressure than the scoreline alone.

Hayes made six changes from the previous match and leaned on a starting XI that averaged 54.1 caps, a sign of a roster being shaped for difficult away assignments as much as for possession numbers. Claudia Dickey started in goal behind Avery Patterson, Kennedy Wesley, Lily Yohannes, Lindsey Heaps, Sophia Wilson, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle, Michelle Cooper, Emma Sears and Emily Fox, with Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Alyssa Thompson among the options on the bench.

The only goal came in the 63rd minute when Sophia Wilson created the sequence that led to an own goal, the kind of scrappy finish that often decides high-stakes road matches. U.S. Soccer said the Americans had already forced several first-half chances, including a point-blank save by Brazil goalkeeper Lorena on a Wilson shot before the decisive deflection finally broke through.

Brazil’s frustration boiled over as the game lost shape. Dudinha was stretchered off in the 30th minute with a right-knee injury after a collision with Emily Sonnett, later returning to the bench on crutches. ESPN reported that Brazil finished with nine players after eight red cards, including one to coach Arthur Elias, three to bench personnel, two to players during the match and two more after the final whistle. Tarciane was sent off for elbowing Wilson, and Bia Zaneratto also went off in the second half.

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The Americans did enough with the ball to control the night, and the numbers backed it up. U.S. Soccer said the United States held 55% possession, took 13 shots and limited Brazil to six shots, none on target. That matters because this trip was designed as a rare away test against the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosts, with the United States ranked second and Brazil sixth in the world.

The Fortaleza result also reframed the June window after Brazil’s 2-1 win in São Paulo on June 6, when Sophia Wilson scored in the second minute before Brazil struck twice in four minutes. With Rodman, Wilson and Swanson last on the field together in the Aug. 10, 2024 Olympic final against Brazil, this rematch carried more than ordinary friendly weight. The next scheduled U.S. match is Nov. 27 against El Salvador in Concacaf W Championship qualifying, and the message from Fortaleza was plain: this group can win when the game stops being clean.