Utah County declares state of emergency as wildfires ravage the state

Utah County declared a state of emergency as the Cottonwood Fire neared 111 square miles and Utah recorded its first-ever PDS red flag warning.

Utah County entered a state of emergency as wildfires spread across Utah, with County Commissioner Skyler Beltran making the declaration while the Cottonwood Fire near Beaver surged to nearly 111 square miles and remained 0% contained. State officials said hundreds of fires were active across Utah, stretching firefighting resources and raising the risk of evacuations, smoke-choked air and disruptions for communities already living under heavy fire danger.

Governor Spencer Cox moved first on wildfire prevention, announcing temporary statewide restrictions on personal fireworks on June 25. The order runs through July 5 and lets local leaders, working with fire officials, designate limited safe areas where fireworks can still be used. Salt Lake City leaders backed the decision and urged residents to leave fireworks to professional shows, a sign of how seriously officials are taking the fire threat as the holiday period approaches.

The danger sharpened a day later when the National Weather Service issued Utah’s first-ever formal Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning for parts of southern Utah. Forecasters warned of extremely hazardous fire conditions and very rapid fire spread, a rare designation that signals a setup capable of turning new ignitions into major incidents in a matter of hours. The warning underscored how quickly weather, dry fuels and human activity can combine into a statewide emergency.

GOES imagery: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Cottonwood Fire has become the clearest symbol of that risk. Burning near Beaver, it had already grown to a footprint larger than many Utah towns by June 26, with no containment progress reported. With crews also fighting hundreds of other fires, the state’s response has been forced to split attention across multiple fronts, leaving fewer resources available if new blazes break out in populated areas or near critical infrastructure.

Beltran’s emergency declaration and Cox’s fireworks order reflect the same calculation: Utah is trying to stop a fire season that is already overwhelming its capacity to respond. The immediate focus is on keeping new ignitions down through July 5, but the broader test is whether local governments can adapt fast enough to a pattern of fire behavior that is becoming more severe, more frequent and harder to control.