Utah faces first-ever particularly dangerous red flag warning as fires rage

Utah’s first PDS red flag warning hit southwest Utah as the Cottonwood Fire spread, forcing evacuations and keeping crews on life-safety duties.

A first-ever Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning took effect across portions of southwest Utah on Friday, giving residents and firefighters only a narrow window before winds and bone-dry fuel could push the Cottonwood Fire into more dangerous behavior. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the warning ran from 9 a.m. to midnight and covered the Cottonwood Fire area and nearby communities. By late Friday, officials were treating Beaver County as a life-safety operation, not a damage-assessment zone.

The warning stretched across Marysvale and Junction in Piute County, Panguitch in Garfield County, Beaver and Milford in Beaver County, Cedar City and Enoch in Iron County, and Enterprise and Pine Valley in Washington County. The weather service said extreme fire weather conditions would create a Particularly Dangerous Situation through late Friday evening across the central and southern mountains and southwest Utah, while widespread critical fire weather conditions were expected to continue through Saturday over nearly the entire state.

David Church, a National Weather Service science and operations officer, said it was the first time Utah had seen a PDS warning issued for a red-flag fire-weather event. FOX 13 Utah and KUTV described the alert as rare or exceptionally rare, with winds expected to increase Friday as the state confronted one of its most volatile fire setups of the season.

Near Beaver, county officials said crews were focused on life safety, active evacuations and support for wildland firefighters. Deputies could not yet safely enter the canyon for structural assessments, so property owners were asked to submit damage information through an online witness-statement portal to help build an official damage-assessment database. The county also directed residents to Fishlake National Forest feeds and the Watch Duty app for acreage and containment-line updates.

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The Cottonwood Fire had already prompted mandatory evacuations and severely damaged Eagle Point ski resort in Beaver County. Firefighters warned of difficult days ahead at a public meeting near Beaver, underscoring how quickly the fire risk had escalated. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox restricted fireworks and declared a state of emergency on Friday as the Cottonwood Fire mushroomed in size, and the blaze was one of six large wildfires burning in Utah.

Utah Fire Info remained the state’s interagency wildfire information hub, while the U.S. Forest Service continued posting images and incident updates on the Cottonwood Fire. With the warning in place and winds building, the next 24 to 48 hours remained the critical period for containment and evacuation decisions across southern Utah.