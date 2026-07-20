Utah flash flood kills Provo fire captain, wife and three sons

Provo fire Capt. Spencer Long, his wife and three sons died after a flash flood hit Sunglow Campground in Wayne County, while their daughter survived.

Provo Fire & Rescue said Saturday that Capt. Spencer Long, his wife Katrina and their three sons were killed when flash flooding swept through Sunglow Campground near Bicknell in Wayne County. The department said it was “absolutely heartbroken” by the deaths.

The family had arrived at the campground Friday for a day of hiking and canyoneering in the red rock country of southern Utah. One daughter who was not on the trip survived, leaving a Provo fire family shattered and a broader public-safety question hanging over how quickly a remote canyon outing can turn deadly.

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Search crews began looking Friday afternoon, and the five family members were later found dead near the campground. KUTV reported that Capt. Spencer Long was 59. By July 18, the Salt Lake Tribune noted that names and ages had not yet been released, underscoring how quickly the incident unfolded and how long it took authorities to confirm the victims.

The flooding came as southern Utah was already under heightened flash-flood concern. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a flash flood warning July 16 at 5:21 p.m. MDT for northeastern Garfield County and south central Wayne County, with Doppler radar indicating thunderstorms producing heavy rain across parts of Capitol Reef National Park, including Capitol Gorge. That warning ran until 8:30 p.m. MDT, part of a stretch of dangerous weather across central and southern Utah.

Photo by Alfredo Marco Pradil

The deaths in Wayne County highlight how little time families have once runoff begins racing through narrow washes and slot-like terrain. In a region where storms can dump water miles from the place where people are standing, warnings, evacuation timing and campground readiness can determine whether a day trip ends with a rescue or a recovery.