Utah Valley University forms committee after Charlie Kirk shooting divides campus

UVU named Scott M. Smith and Amanda Covington to lead a memorial committee after Kirk’s killing, as the campus wrestles with how to remember it.

Utah Valley University has formed a memorial committee after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on its Orem campus, with Scott M. Smith and Amanda Covington named as co-chairs. The school said the panel will develop a long-term memorial plan after an event that has turned the campus into a national symbol of political violence and left administrators balancing remembrance, security and institutional identity.

UVU said the committee will include students and political leaders and will coordinate with Kirk’s family, state and local officials, the Utah Board of Higher Education, the UVU Board of Trustees and students. The university said it had already received an outpouring of support, ideas and suggestions from students, faculty, staff, the community, local and national business leaders and elected officials. That mix of voices points to the strain now visible on campus, where memorialization can quickly become a fight over who gets to define the meaning of the attack.

Kirk was shot around 12:20 p.m. MST on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking in an open-air courtyard during a student-sponsored Turning Point USA event. Officials said he was struck in the throat by a high-powered bolt-action rifle fired from a rooftop. The appearance was the first stop on Turning Point USA’s American Comeback Tour, which was planned to include at least 10 campus stops.

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The shooting exposed major gaps in campus security planning. ABC News reported that more than 3,000 people attended the event, far above the roughly 600 attendees estimated in planning documents. Those records initially pegged the crowd at 200 before the estimate was raised to 600, and planners did not think a first-aid station would be needed. Security experts later questioned why no metal detectors were in place and why bags were apparently not checked.

The aftermath spread beyond the Orem campus. Authorities identified Tyler Robinson, then 22, as the suspect, and the FBI said a suspect was in custody. The bureau also created a Virtual Family Assistance Center for people who were at the event and others affected by the shooting. UVU police chief Jeff Long called the incident a “police chief’s nightmare,” a phrase that captured the pressure now facing the university as it tries to decide how to mark a killing that instantly changed how the public sees the school.