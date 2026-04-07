Uttar Pradesh Rises as Hub for MICE and Wellness Tourism

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly establishing itself as a premier hub for MICE and medical-wellness events, fueled by robust government initiatives and rising infrastructure investment.

Uttar Pradesh is fast gaining recognition as a leading destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and medical-wellness events, according to recent industry reports and government data. Once primarily known for its religious and cultural heritage, the state is now leveraging strategic infrastructure development and policy support to attract global attention in these rapidly growing sectors.

Strategic Initiatives Fuel Sector Growth

The state government’s Tourism Policy 2022 has played a pivotal role in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a competitive player in the national and international MICE and wellness markets. The policy offers incentives such as capital subsidies for new convention centers, tax benefits for event organizers, and streamlined single-window clearances for large-scale events. These measures are designed to boost both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals.

Uttar Pradesh reported over 328 million domestic tourist arrivals in 2022, leading all Indian states.

in 2022, leading all Indian states. The number of international visitors attending business and wellness events has increased steadily, as detailed in India Tourism Statistics 2022.

Modern Infrastructure and Global Standards

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation’s State Report, Uttar Pradesh has invested heavily in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support the MICE sector. Major cities like Lucknow, Noida, and Varanasi now boast world-class convention centers, exhibition halls, and luxury hotels equipped to handle international conferences and trade expos.

Key highlights include:

The expansion of airports and improved road connectivity to major cities.

Development of purpose-built venues, such as the integrated convention and exhibition centers in Lucknow and Greater Noida.

Increased supply of high-quality hospitality and wellness facilities tailored to the needs of business and medical travelers.

Medical-Wellness Tourism on the Rise

Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a medical-wellness destination is supported by its growing network of hospitals and wellness centers. The state now attracts patients and wellness tourists from across India and abroad, offering a mix of advanced medical care, traditional therapies, and holistic wellness programs.

The Health Department reports a significant increase in medical tourists seeking advanced treatments, elective surgeries, and alternative therapies in Uttar Pradesh’s private and public hospitals.

Wellness resorts and AYUSH centers have been established near major tourist circuits, integrating ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy into the travel experience.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

According to MICE industry data, Uttar Pradesh’s share in India’s overall MICE events has grown substantially in the last five years, with the sector generating thousands of jobs and boosting allied industries such as hospitality, transport, and event management.

The SDG India Index Report 2023 also notes improvements in Uttar Pradesh’s performance on tourism, health, and wellness-related indicators, underscoring the sector’s contribution to sustainable development goals.

Looking Forward

With continued investment, policy innovation, and a focus on integrating wellness and business tourism, Uttar Pradesh is well positioned to maintain its upward trajectory as a global hub for MICE and medical-wellness events. The state’s success showcases the potential for Indian states to diversify their tourism offerings and compete in high-value international markets.