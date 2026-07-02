Valdano says England is within Mexico's reach after Ecuador showing

Valdano's caution and confidence meet: Mexico's draw with Ecuador and a 1986 memory in the Azteca frame the case against England.

Jorge Valdano said Mexico had shown enough against Ecuador to put England within reach, and the judgment carries unusual weight from a man who started Argentina’s 2-1 quarter-final win over England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. That match, played at Estadio Azteca before 114,580 spectators, is remembered for Diego Maradona’s two goals and still stands as one of the most famous nights in World Cup history.

Valdano’s comparison is not empty nostalgia. Mexico’s recent 1-1 draw with Ecuador at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, on October 14, 2025, gave the Tri a concrete reference point: Germán Berterame scored for Mexico, Jordy Alcívar equalized from the penalty spot, and 41,235 fans watched a game that showed Mexico could stay level with a competitive South American side. Valdano later praised Mexico’s quality and said Ecuador had shown competitive energy, a sign that his view of the Tri is rooted in what he saw on the field rather than in tournament optimism.

That still leaves the harder question of whether England is truly vulnerable. Mexico’s case rests on progress and confidence, but England arrives with a different kind of pressure, one shaped by the format of the 2026 World Cup and the narrow margin for error that comes with knockout football. England landed in Group L after the official draw in Washington, D.C., and the tournament’s structure now puts the group stage from June 11 to June 27, 2026, followed by the round of 32 from June 28 to July 3. Any meeting with England would come inside that compressed window, where one flat half can end a run.

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Valdano’s remarks also sit inside a wider reading of the tournament picture. In recent coverage, he said Ecuador impressed him with its energy against Germany, said Mexico showed quality, and identified the United States as the team that struck him most. That broader praise matters because it suggests Mexico is being measured not against a flattering narrative but against other sides that have also shown competitive edge.

The 1986 reference gives his view symbolic force, but symbolism alone does not beat England. Mexico will need the level it found against Ecuador, not the reputation it built in 1986, to make the upset argument real.