Valve opens Steam Machine reservations as scalpers list slots for $1,700+

Valve’s Steam Machine reservation window closed in minutes, and apparent scalpers were already listing slots for more than $1,700.

Valve’s Steam Machine reservation system went live with the same problem that has shadowed past hardware launches: scarcity met speculation almost immediately. After the company opened sign-ups ahead of June 25 at 10 a.m. Pacific and used a one-time randomization to set reservation and waitlist order, apparent scalpers began listing Steam Machine slots for $1,700 and up.

Valve said applicants would receive emails on June 25 telling them whether they had secured a reservation or landed on the waitlist. By June 26, prospective buyers were reporting confirmation messages, while resale listings were already surfacing around the launch window. The frenzy echoes earlier Steam Deck reservation openings, which also drew rapid resale activity at prices far above retail.

The company has tried to frame the rollout as a controlled release. Valve said the Steam Machine is a 2026 hardware launch with more than six times the horsepower of Steam Deck, and it is offering 512GB and 2TB versions, including bundles that ship with the Steam Controller. Valve also placed the new box inside a broader 2026 hardware family that includes the Steam Controller and Steam Frame.

SteamOS sits at the center of the pitch, and that matters for why the secondary market has become so aggressive. Valve says SteamOS is its Linux-based gaming operating system, that it officially ships on Steam Deck, and that it will soon ship on certain Legion Go S models. Valve has also said SteamOS 3.8 and recent Steam updates improved compatibility with other AMD-powered PCs, including desktops and AMD discrete GPUs, which has pushed third-party attention toward the idea of building a Steam Machine-like setup at home.

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Valve itself has encouraged that DIY path. Its SteamOS pages say users can put together their own Steam Machine using whatever PC parts they want, while also noting that SteamOS installation is not intended for non-technical users. That tension helps explain the market divide: the official reservation route is limited, but the software is being positioned as something more flexible than the hardware launch suggests.

Pricing sharpened the backlash. GamersNexus said the original MSRP was $1,050 for the 512GB model and $1,350 for the 2TB model, and its testing put the Steam Machine closest to an RX 6600, Intel B570 and RTX 3060 in GPU performance. GamersNexus also said a similarly priced do-it-yourself system could deliver higher frame rates, a comparison that makes $1,700-plus resale listings look less like convenience and more like arbitrage.

Valve first unveiled the Steam Machine, Steam Frame and updated Steam Controller in November 2025, but the reservation rollout showed that hardware scarcity still creates a fast lane for flipping. TechPowerUp said Valve faced component sourcing problems that limited launch supply, and the result was a familiar one: limited access for players, instant opportunity for resellers.