Valve sets Steam Machine price at $1,049, targets PC-like value

Valve is pricing the Steam Machine like a comparable PC, not a subsidized console, with the entry model set at $1,049.

Valve’s Steam Machine arrives with a price that makes its business model plain. The 512GB version starts at $1,049, the 2TB model costs $300 more, and adding a bundled Steam Controller raises the price by another $79 per unit.

That pricing puts the device squarely in PC territory, not the loss-leader model long used by console makers. Valve has said it does not plan to subsidize the hardware by absorbing losses on each unit sold. Instead, the company is aiming for the same general price window as building a comparable machine from parts, a choice that positions the Steam Machine as a premium living-room PC wearing console branding.

The strategy fits Valve’s own hardware pitch. In a November 2025 interview, software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais said the Steam Machine was being judged against Steam’s hardware survey and was, at the time, more powerful than about 70% of the gaming PCs tracked there. Valve has also argued that the product only became viable now because SteamOS, Proton and the Steam Deck proved that PC gaming could work smoothly in a couch-friendly form factor.

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Valve first unveiled the Steam Machine, Steam Controller and Steam Frame on November 12, 2025, with an original target of shipping all three in the first quarter of 2026. The schedule later slipped as Valve said pricing and launch timing were still being finalized, and the company pointed to memory and storage shortages as part of the pressure on the launch plan.

The pricing decision also clarifies who Valve is building for. A subsidized console aims for broad household adoption and makes up the margin on software sales. Valve is taking the opposite route, asking buyers to pay upfront for hardware that is meant to resemble a self-built PC in cost and capability, while still plugging into the Steam ecosystem. That ecosystem already includes the Steam Deck and the new Steam Controller, with the Steam Machine presented as another piece of a broader Steam Hardware lineup rather than a mass-market console challenger.

Source: hardware-journal.de

For Valve, the message is blunt: this is not a bargain box designed to undercut a PlayStation or an Xbox. It is a living-room PC, priced like one, and that makes its real market far narrower than the console styling suggests.