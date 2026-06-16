Valverde laments Uruguay's debut draw, vows triple effort after Saudi Arabia tie

Valverde blamed nerves for Uruguay’s flat start in a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, but his own postgame read pointed to a deeper test of creativity and leadership.

Federico Valverde left Uruguay’s World Cup opener sounding less relieved than relieved, and that distinction mattered. After a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the captain framed the result as a warning: debut nerves were real, but they also exposed how much Uruguay had to sharpen before the next match.

Saudi Arabia struck first in the Group H opener of the Mundial 2026, taking the lead through Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 41st minute. Uruguay did not level until the 80th minute, when Maximiliano Araújo finished the equalizer that rescued a point but did not hide a sluggish first half. Mohamed Al Owaiss held Saudi Arabia in front for much of the night and emerged as one of the match’s decisive figures.

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Valverde said Uruguay improved after the break, especially in mentality and intensity, and he did not hide where the problems began. “Nos jugó un poco en contra el debut, los nervios, la ansiedad,” he said, adding that the need to chase the goal from the start made the first half harder than it should have been. His explanation was personal and collective at once: the pressure of the moment affected the captain, but it also reflected a team that did not settle quickly enough into the rhythm of a tournament opener.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

That is the sharper question hanging over Marcelo Bielsa’s side now. Elite teams know the difference between a one-night mental lapse and a structural problem in chance creation, finishing, and on-field leadership. Uruguay’s second-half surge suggested the talent is there, but the team spent too long dependent on a late response rather than imposing itself from the opening whistle. Valverde’s admission about nerves points to a deeper test: whether Uruguay can generate cleaner attacking patterns and a steadier emotional tempo when the margin for error disappears.

Jimmy Baikovicius from Montevideo, Uruguay via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The schedule leaves little time for debate. Uruguay faces Cabo Verde on June 21 and Spain on June 26, matches that will shape whether the opening draw looks like a missed opportunity or an acceptable reset. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, again showed why it cannot be treated as a routine opponent after its 2-1 win over Argentina in its opening match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For Uruguay, the lesson was immediate and uncomfortable: the point in Miami kept Group H open, but the performance raised the standard for everything that follows.