Van Dijk heads Netherlands ahead of Japan in World Cup opener

Van Dijk rose over Japan in the 51st minute, heading in Ryan Gravenberch’s set-piece to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead and his first World Cup goal.

Virgil van Dijk did what elite tournament teams often do when space is tight and margins are thin: he turned a dead-ball delivery into control. Ryan Gravenberch swung in the set-piece, Van Dijk climbed above the crowd and powered a header past Japan to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute, his first goal at a FIFA World Cup.

The goal came in the Netherlands’ Group F opener at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with both teams beginning their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 14, 2026. The Dutch entered the tournament as three-time World Cup runners-up, and Ronald Koeman had already confirmed Van Dijk as captain, placing the Liverpool defender at the center of a side built to manage pressure as much as impose it. Group F also includes Sweden and Tunisia, leaving little room for dropped points.

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The finish mattered as much for how it was scored as for who scored it. Gravenberch’s delivery from a set piece found the heart of the area, and Van Dijk’s timing and physical edge made the difference. In a match framed as important to shaping qualification from a competitive group, the Netherlands extracted a decisive advantage from one precise ball and one commanding aerial duel.

There was also a clear club connection in the move. Van Dijk and Gravenberch both play for Liverpool, and their understanding showed in the execution of the opener. Gravenberch provided the service, Van Dijk supplied the finish, and the sequence gave the Dutch exactly the sort of composed, low-margin breakthrough that can define group-stage football.

Brian Hargadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Japan arrived as one of the stronger opponents in the group and faced the Netherlands in the opening match of the tournament for both sides. That made the first goal especially significant, because it forced Japan to chase a game the Dutch were already prepared to control through structure, set pieces and physical presence. For the Netherlands, the opener was not just a lead on the scoreboard. It was a statement that small margins can still be converted into authority at World Cup level.